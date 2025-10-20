Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s Lavish Sea-Facing Juhu Paradise Screams Royalty!

Bollywood’s beloved couple, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, have built a life that perfectly balances glamour, warmth, and privacy. Their sea-facing apartment in Mumbai’s upscale Juhu locality is a reflection of just that — understated luxury with a personal touch. Nestled in the Rajmahal building on Juhu’s 8th Road, the home offers stunning views of the Arabian Sea while maintaining a serene, intimate atmosphere.

Spanning nearly 7,000 square feet, the residence boasts four spacious bedrooms and six bathrooms, making it one of the most sought-after celebrity homes in the city. The apartment also includes two servant rooms and two beautifully designed balconies that open out to a panoramic sea view. The couple reportedly pays around ₹8 lakh per month in rent, placing their home among the top luxury properties in Mumbai’s celebrity enclave.

Inside, the decor reflects Katrina and Vicky’s signature aesthetic - warm, natural, and elegant. The interiors are dominated by neutral tones and earthy textures, complemented by plenty of sunlight streaming in through large glass windows. Brick-style accent walls, wooden flooring, and Edison-style ceiling lights give the space a cozy yet modern look. Touches of greenery are spread throughout the apartment, adding freshness and calm to every corner.

The living room is the centerpiece of the house, featuring comfortable furniture, soft fabrics, and subtle art pieces that highlight the couple’s refined taste. The sea-facing balcony serves as a perfect retreat, ideal for morning coffee sessions or quiet evenings spent watching the sunset. It’s a space that exudes both tranquility and grandeur — a rare combination in the bustling heart of Mumbai.

Residents of the Rajmahal building enjoy access to premium amenities, including a rooftop swimming pool, a state-of-the-art fitness center, and private access to Juhu Beach. For Vicky and Katrina, the location offers the best of both worlds - proximity to the city’s film studios and a peaceful escape from its noise.

Fans frequently get glimpses of the couple’s stunning home through their social media posts. From intimate Diwali celebrations to laid-back weekends, the house often features in their photos, giving fans a peek into their life away from the spotlight. Every glimpse reflects their strong sense of partnership and grounded lifestyle, despite their superstar status.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s Juhu residence isn’t just a home, it’s an expression of their personalities. It embodies grace, comfort, and simplicity, all wrapped in a layer of modern luxury. With its sea views, soothing interiors, and thoughtful design, the home mirrors their journey together- elegant, enduring, and full of light.