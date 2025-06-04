TV Star Dipika Kakar Stable After 14-Hour Cancer Surgery, Says Husband Shoaib

Hindi television star Dipika Kakar, who was recently diagnosed with stage-2 cancer, underwent a 14-hour surgery and has been shifted to the ICU, her husband shared on Instagram on Wednesday (June 4).

In an emotional note, he revealed that Dipika was in pain but stable. Updating her fans on her condition, he wrote: “Hi everyone, sorry I couldn't update you last night — it was a long surgery. She was in the OT for 14 hours. But Alhamdulillah, everything went well. Dipi is currently in the ICU. She’s in some pain, but she is stable and doing okay. Thank you all dil se for your love, prayers, and support — it truly means a lot. I will update you all once she’s out of the ICU. Thank you once again, keep praying for her.”

On Tuesday (June 3), Shoaib had informed Dipika’s fans about her surgery, writing: “She needs all your prayers and strength the most.”

Last month, Dipika — renowned for her role in Sasural Simar Ka — had announced her cancer diagnosis.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, she shared: “As you are all aware, the last few weeks have been quite difficult for us. Walking into the hospital with discomfort in the upper area of my stomach… and then finding out it’s a tennis ball-sized malignant (cancerous) mass — it has been one of the most difficult times we’ve faced. I am all positive, determined to face this and walk out stronger, InshaAllah! With my entire family by my side and all the love and prayers pouring in from all of you, I will sail through this too.”

