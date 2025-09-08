Tiger Shroff Sells Mumbai Flat for Rs 15.6 Crore

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff has sold his luxurious apartment in Mumbai’s Khar for Rs.15.60 crore. The deal, finalised in September 2025, highlights both the rising value of real estate in the city and the actor’s smart investment move.

The apartment is located in the upscale Rustomjee Paramount complex, one of Khar’s most prominent residential addresses. It occupies the 22nd floor and offers a carpet area of nearly 1,990 square feet, along with a built-up area of around 2,189 square feet. The sale also included three car parking spaces, a valuable addition in Mumbai’s competitive real estate market.

Tiger had originally purchased the property in 2018 for Rs.11.62 crore. By selling it for Rs.15.60 crore, he secured a profit of close to Rs.3.98 crore, reflecting an appreciation of around 31 percent in just seven years. The transaction involved a stamp duty of about Rs.93.60 lakh and a registration fee of Rs.30,000.

The Khar area has long been one of Mumbai’s most sought-after neighbourhoods. Known for its mix of luxury residential projects, upscale eateries, and proximity to major hubs like Bandra Kurla Complex and the airport, the locality continues to attract high-profile buyers and investors. The addition of new metro corridors and strong connectivity through the Western Express Highway further boosts its appeal.

Tiger Shroff, known for his action-packed performances and fitness-focused lifestyle, continues to balance his career in films with personal ventures like real estate. Since his debut with Heropanti in 2014, he has carved a niche as one of Bollywood’s most bankable action stars. His latest film, Baaghi 4, has kept him in the spotlight.

The apartment sale adds to a growing trend of Bollywood celebrities capitalising on Mumbai’s property market. For Tiger, it marks a profitable step that combines financial acumen with the glamour of stardom.

On the work front, Tiger is currently in the headlines for the release of Baaghi 4, the latest chapter in his action-thriller franchise. The film opened on September 5 and earned around ₹12 crore on opening day. It saw a minor dip the next day, earning about ₹9.25 crore, and then rebounded to ₹10 crore on Sunday. Despite this, the overall three-day tally stands at approximately ₹31.25 crore. This marks the weakest opening weekend in the Baaghi series to date.