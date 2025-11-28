Tere Ishk Mein X Review: Dhanush–Kriti Sanon’s Love Saga Leaves Fans Emotional

Twitter is buzzing with reactions to Tere Ishk Mein, the latest romantic drama starring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon, directed by Aanand L Raai. Viewers are calling it one of the most emotionally charged love sagas of the year, with many praising the film’s seamless shift from a breezy first half to a deeply intense second half.

Early reactions highlight the strong chemistry between Dhanush and Kriti, with fans saying the pairing brings freshness, charm and a grounded sense of relatability. The first half has been described as “fun”, “youthful”, and “beautifully crafted”, packed with light moments, organic humour and the kind of messy romance audiences instantly connect with.

But it is the second half that is dominating social media conversation. Viewers say the tone darkens dramatically, pulling the story into a raw, emotional space filled with heartbreak, longing and the harsh consequences of passion. Many are calling Dhanush’s performance “career-defining”, praising his ability to switch effortlessly between vulnerability and intensity. Kriti Sanon too is earning appreciation for what fans call her “most mature performance yet”.

Overall, Twitter reviewers are calling Tere Ishk Mein a gripping, emotionally rich romantic drama that stays with the audience long after it ends.

#TereIshkMeinMovieReview: TERE ISHK MEIN is an intense love saga, backed by memorable dramatic moments strong performances.And the love track and descent second half survives with the soul of the film with feel good emotions. Rating: 🌟🌟🌟🌟#dhanush #kritisanon #SUPERHIT — 𝗠𝖚𝖑𝖙𝖎𝖕𝖑𝖊𝖝 (@Multiplex312) November 28, 2025

I don't know who hurt Aanand L Rai or Himanshu Sharma, but I hope they achieve some salvation or peace in life. First Raanjhanaa, now Tere Ishk Mein.. these are clearly coming out of some unresolved trauma. https://t.co/u9YjSjx116 pic.twitter.com/PYcVeHanxH — B.H.Harsh (@film_waala) November 28, 2025

#TereIshkMein SOUL STIRRING Rating - ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Tere Ishk Mein is a heart-wrenching love story that tears right through your soul. If Saiyaara is for those who lose themselves in love, then Tere Ishk Mein is for people who are willing to destroy themselves for it. The first… pic.twitter.com/JXF89DzlLj — NISHANT YADAV (@chanchal6969696) November 28, 2025