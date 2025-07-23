Tanushree Dutta Crying Video: All About the Actress' Marriage, Sister Ishita Dutta, and Ex Aditya Datt!

On Tuesday night, Bollywood actress Tanushree Dutta sparked concerns among fans by sharing a video on Instagram where she was seen bawling over loud noises that had been troubling her for a long time. Even though there was no clarity on who was making the noises and all, the actress alleged that she was being harassed at her home and pleaded for help.

The video went viral in no time, with fans and netizens expressing concerns over her mental well-being. Tanushree Dutta made the headlines back in 2018 when she named legendary actor Nana Patekar and sparked the MeToo movement in the country. Since then, the actress has been quite vocal about many issues that are bothering her, and the latest to come from her was this.

Since last night, Tanushree has also posted a couple more photos since she was crying, and fans expressed gratitude that she looks okay now. So, let's delve into personal details about the Bollywood actress.

Tanushree Dutta Husband: Is the Bollywood Actress Married?

Before making headlines for various controversies, Tanushree Dutta was crowned Miss India Universe 2004 and became a popular actress in Bollywood by securing intriguing roles that showcased her acting skills. Tanushree hasn't married yet, despite reports that she was about to.

Born in Jharkhand in a Bengali Hindu family, Tanushree Dutt also has a sister named Ishita Dutta. Like her sister, Ishita is also an actress and a model. Ishita primarily acted in Hindi and Telugu films. She made her acting debut with the Telugu movie Chanakyudu, but she rose to prominence with her character Anju Salgaonkar in the Drishyam movie franchise.

Ishita got married to actor Vatsal Sheth, who is known for his work in films like Jai Ho, Malang, and more recently, Adi Purush. Tanushree Dutta's photos with sister Ishita during the latter's baby shower went viral in no time, and this was one event where legendary actress Kajol had also arrived.

Coming back to Tanushree, she dated Aditya Datt, who was the director of her film with Emraan Hashmi, "Aashiq Banaya Aapne." Aditya is also the grandson of legendary lyricist Anand Bakshi. Even though the reason behind their falling out was not publicly known, Tanushree vented out her frustration against internet fame Rakhi Sawant and cited that she was the reason that she couldn't get married back in 2018.

Tanushree Dutta has revealed in multiple interviews that she has gotten deep into spirituality, and her belief in God would save her from all the obstacles life throws at her. Even after her latest video where she was seen bawling, Tanushree posted a photo earlier today with the caption, "Har Har Mahadev!"