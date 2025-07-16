Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani: Baby Girl Names, Combined Net Worth, Love Story, Marriage, and More!

The couple, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, made a heartwarming announcement to their fans that they have become parents to a baby girl. Even though the news was out hours before the official update from both the stars, fans and Bollywood celebs have been waiting for the post to send in their congratulations. As soon as the couple revealed the adorable news, congratulations started to pour in, and fans are jumping in elation over the arrival of a baby girl into Kiara and Sid's life.

The internet has been buzzing with excitement over possible baby names for the girl, and just like how it had happened for celebrated Bollywood couples before, fans have been coming up with unique baby girl names for Kiara and Sid's baby. Let's take a look at some of the names.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra Welcome a Baby Girl: Fans Suggest Names

In the comments section of the couple's announcement, one fan suggested that Siara could be an adorable name for Kiara and Sid's baby, while another fan commented that Siya would be even better. More fans tend to agree with Siara, as it rhymes with Kiara, and it also involves both Sidharth's and Kiara's names.

Other suggestions include "Siddhika," "Sitara," and "Dhara." "Sidra" is also one of the names that enthusiastic Bollywood fans had suggested for the couple. Even if none of these names are chosen, the fans' enthusiasm for taking the lead is commendable.

Kiara will relish the joy of motherhood, just as Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, and others have done before becoming busy with their projects. As the power couple celebrate the bundle of joy that has arrived in their lives, let's take a look at their love story, wedding, and more.

Sid and Kiara: From a Quiet Love Story to an Intimate Wedding

Both Kiara and Sidharth Malhotra knew each other since Kiara's anthology debut in Karan Johar's story from Netflix's Lust Stories. The actress revealed that she had met Sidharth during the wrap-up party of the show, and they had remained in touch since. Their on-screen chemistry truly shined in the movie "Shershah," capturing the attention of the internet.

The movie not just worked big time but also cemented Sid-Kiara's place in audiences's hearts as one of Bollywood's loveliest couples. Rumors had begun floating around the two of them ever since Shershah, but the couple kept their relationship under wraps for the most part and only revealed it once they decided to get hitched.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's wedding took place in February 2023, and it's safe to say that it was one of the dreamiest real-life weddings that ever took place in Bollywood. The intimate ceremony happened in front of family and friends, with close friends from the industry in attendance. Ever since the wedding, the lovebirds have been frequent in posting about their vacations, important festivities, and more.

With the arrival of the baby girl, it will be a refreshingly new chapter in both Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's lives.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani Combined Net Worth 2025

Coming to the net worth of this power couple, Sidharth Malhotra, who has been acting in the industry for a while and is one of its celebrated stars, has accumulated a hefty net worth with a luxurious home in Mumbai to his name, and the actor charges between Rs.5-7 crores for each film. Taking all this into account, Sidharth Malhotra's net worth stands comfortably at Rs.70 crores.

Kiara Advani, on the other hand, lived in a residence in Mumbai before she moved in with Sidharth, which was a huge hit in the designer circle and is worth Rs.15 crores. The actress also has a luxurious car collection, and her net worth currently stands at Rs. 25–30 crore. Together, Bollywood's power couple has a total worth of more than Rs.100 crores to their names.