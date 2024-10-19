Salman Khan Buys 2 Crore Bulletproof Car: Bishnoi Gang's Death Threats

After the murder of Maharashtra's former minister, Baba Siddique and threatening messages being received by him, Salman Khan, a Bollywood actor has recently bought a brand new bullet-proof car from Dubai for ₹2 crore.According to reports, the threatening messages, allegedly from Lawrence Bishnoi's gang, said they had killed Siddique and that Salman was next in line. For years now, Bishnoi has been trying to avenge Salman for his alleged involvement in the 1999 blackbuck poaching case, in which Salman was acquitted but the verdict was widely criticized.

Salman has spent a lot of money on a Nissan Patrol Y62, the most bulletproof car that could be available. There is no model in India for it, and Salman procures this from Dubai. This car has all sorts of safety features, such as bullet-resistant glass, that can easily bear even the most potent types of ammunition.

Salman already had another bullet-proof car worth ₹6 crore. However, Salman has gone for the latest version as it has good security features. The recent events have made Salman feel more insecure, and thus he has taken extra measures. The Mumbai Traffic Police received a WhatsApp message claiming Salman would be killed.

