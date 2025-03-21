Salman Khan and Rashmika's Sikander Movie Faces Backlash for Allegedly Copying Bangladeshi Song

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is coming up with an Eid release this year. The movie directed by AR Murugadoss is titled Sikander, and so far, a few songs from the movie have been released alongside the title teaser. Even though the buzz seems to be minimal on Sikander, the songs have reached the audiences.

Music composer Pritam managed to pack the songs with Eid vibes. Especially the track Zohra Jabeen turned into an instant chartbuster for its foot-tapping hook steps. Alongside Salman, Rashmika is paired as the female lead, and their chemistry is being lapped up by audiences.

However, Sikander faces the wrath of fans for allegedly copying sequences from a Bangladeshi song featuring actor Shakib Khan. Even if one considers that such trolling is common these days, it's difficult to ignore the similarities in outfits worn by lead actors in both these songs.

Not just the outfits; even the dance steps from Salman Khan looked inspired by the same Bangladeshi song. According to a post that's going viral on X, the Shakib Khan-starrer song came out in 2023.

With just days to go ahead of the release, Sikander facing negativity from fans doesn't look ideal. The trailer of the film is yet to be released, and director Muragadoss recently confirmed that the movie will have a runtime of 2 hours and 20 minutes.

Bollywood fans might get a glimpse of the plot and other details from the trailer, which is all set to release either on March 22nd or on the 23rd.