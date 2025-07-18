Saiyaara Movie Twitter Review: Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda's Love Story is Intense and Soul-Stirring

Jul 18, 2025, 13:21 IST
- Sakshi Post

Bollywood has always had a special place for well-made love stories over the decades, and when it comes to telling modern romantic tales filled with pain, director Mohit Suri leads the list when it comes to storytellers who narrate with a lot of heart. Even though his films of late have failed to resonate with the audiences, Mohit's movies always generate enough pre-release buzz.

Once the trailer of his latest film, Saiyaara, had launched, there was excitement as newcomer Ahaan Panday impressed one and all alongside Aneet Padda, who has a bit more experience in comparison to Ahaan. The chemistry was intense, and the songs impressed Bollywood fans big time.

The impact the trailer had was clearly visible in pre-sales business, and it was refreshing to see a love story being lapped up by Bollywood fans big time. Saiyaara will surely have a smashing opening, and leaving the box-office numbers aside, let's take a look at what people are actually saying about Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's intense love tale.

From the initial reactions, it's extremely evident that Saiyaara managed to impress audiences big time, and Ahaan Panday's soul-stirring performance is leaving fans mighty impressed. Word of mouth will soon spread, and Yash Raj Films may have a surefire blockbuster with Saiyaara. The hourly trends on major ticket-booking sites are picking up at a rapid pace, and this shows the impact Saiyaara is already having on the audiences.


Read More:

Tags: 
Saiyaara Movie
Saiyaara Movie REview
Saiyaara Movie Twitter Review
Ahaan Panday
Aneet Padda
Saiyaara Movie Songs
Mohit Suri
Yash Raj Films
Advertisement
Back to Top