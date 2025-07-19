Saiyaara Movie: Mohit Suri's Love Drama a Remake of Korean Film "A Moment to Remember"?

Ever since the release of the Bollywood film Saiyaara, people have been talking non-stop about it. It was surprising, and, in a way, it felt impossible to believe that the film was generating so much buzz with fresh faces. As the reviews started pouring in for the movie, the booking trends also increased. Saiyaara had mostly positive reviews from critics across the nation, and the movie managed to mint more than Rs.20 crores on its opening day at the box office.

Saiyaara and the Korean Film "A Moment to Remember" - Too Similar?

As discussion started doing the rounds about Saiyaara with audiences booking tickets over the weekend, there were also rumors about the film being a remake of a Korean hit film, "A Moment to Remember." As soon as one fan posted about this, there was a barrage of criticism thrown at the makers of Saiyaara for copying the idea of this Korean film.

The producers would have credited the Korean film's remake rights if they had them. But, since that didn't happen, it can be confirmed that Saiyaara is indeed an original, and its screenplay is developed by Mohit Suri and Sankalp Sadanah. Once Saiyaara's trailer had been released, there were also speculations about it being a spiritual successor to "Aashiqui 2." But, once the movie was released, that narrative was dismissed.

The only reason for Saiyaara getting compared to "A Moment to Remember" is the health issue that affects the leading lady and how that changes the rest of the film. Based on this single point, it is incorrect to label Saiyaara as an unofficial remake of that Korean movie.

Saiyaara is running successfully in the theaters.