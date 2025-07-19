Saiyaara Movie Box Office: Ahaan Panday- Aneet Padda Film Rakes in Rs.20 Crores, Creates History!

Every now and then, there comes a movie that will take the box office by storm with little to no expectations. Yash Raj Films made a significant investment in Saiyaara, a film directed by Mohit Suri, which featured two newcomers to Bollywood, Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday.

The teaser, trailer, and songs generated buzz and advance bookings for the film. Also, the fact that YRF didn't want Aneet and Ahaan to promote their film by doing a barrage of interviews also worked in the film's favor.

People didn't know anything about them before, and what they pulled off on the big screen with their acting skills surprised everyone. Even the reviews were in favor of Saiyaara, and the booking trends picked up massively by the evening and night shows.

The film had an overall occupancy of nearly 50% on its opening day in the domestic circuit, which is a tremendous number for a debutant's release. The same is the case with box office numbers. Saiyaara raked in more than Rs. 20 crore on its opening day and is confidently looking at 75 crore-plus weekends at the box office.

It won't be a surprise if the movie manages to hit the Rs.100 crore mark, considering the buzz it's generating, and it's indeed refreshing to see Bollywood audiences encouraging love stories all over again.