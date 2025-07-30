Saiyaara Movie: Ahaan Panday's Rs.400 Crore Box Office Haul Trumps Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn Films!

Ahaan Panday couldn't have asked for a better debut than Saiyaara in Bollywood. With Yash Raj Films identifying and backing him as a potential talent alongside the film's heroine, Aneet Padda, Ahaan is creating records that were impossible for even some of the A-listers to achieve.

Even though it's always difficult to predict box office and how audiences respond, Bollywood has gone back to doing what they do best, which is to make an intense love story filled with soulful music. While some love stories tanked badly at the box office, Mohit Suri's conviction in Ahaan and Aneet worked big time.

Even audiences started showering the movie with love with overwhelmingly positive reviews, and thanks to their response, Saiyaara has managed to gross more than Rs.400 crores at the worldwide box office. It has also emerged as the second-highest-grossing film in India in 2025, trailing only behind Chhaava. This feat became difficult to achieve even for the likes of Bollywood legends such as Akshay Kumar, and Ajay Devgn this year.

Saiyaara witnessed a massive decline in collections on its third Monday and earned in single digits. However, the movie showed an uptick on Tuesday, with its collections standing at Rs. 9.5 crores, in comparison to the Rs. 9.25 crores it earned on the day before.

Saiyaara has also become the preferred movie for international audiences, particularly in countries such as the UAE, North America, the UK, and Australia. While Saiyaara may struggle to reach the Rs.500-crore global milestone, it is undoubtedly challenging the new releases in both domestic and international markets. The massive success of Saiyaara is a big boost in confidence to Yash Raj Films, who has a mega release coming up in War 2.