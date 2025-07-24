Saiyaara Fame Aneet Padda Refuses Fan's Selfie Wish Amid Blockbuster Success

Saiyaara's success extends beyond its popularity at the box office, as it has rejuvenated the potential of the Hindi film industry for future success. Despite the film's lack of big stars, its success at the box office was largely attributed to the great music and solid performances of the lead pair.

Now, audiences are unpredictable, and while Saiyaara can be deemed an accidental one-hit wonder, Bollywood has enough signs to take over what kind of cinema they want to make. The industry's strength lies in delivering well-written love stories, and whenever they managed to do it, they got success out of it.

Aneet Padda Denies Selfie for a Fan After Saiyaara's Success

Both Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda lived their roles as Krish Kapoor and Vaani, respectively. Aneet Padda has already established herself with a couple of appearances in web shows and films, but with Saiyaara, she got herself a much-needed break, and it will be fascinating to observe where her journey will go from here.

Not just that, Aneet has captivated audiences across the country with her commanding performance in this Mohit Suri directorial, so her popularity has skyrocketed since the film's release. Fans swoon over stars, but Aneet Padda's fame skyrocketed overnight with just one film, which could be overwhelming.

The same could have happened for Aneet, as she was seen coming out of a restaurant in Mumbai wearing a mask, wanting to not get identified by the public. But an enthusiastic fan identified her and requested a selfie with her. Immediately, Aneet Padda politely refused the request, and the incident shows how her fame had soared in no time.

Saiyaara is running successfully in the theaters, and it should cross the Rs.200 crore mark in no time.