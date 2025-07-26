Saiyaara Box Office: Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda Film Grosses Rs. 200 Crores Already?

In what should easily be considered an extremely rare feat in Indian cinema, Saiyaara, starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, has touched the Rs.200 crore worldwide mark on its second Saturday.

Ever since the film got released, people have been flocking to the screens to witness Mohit Suri's epic tale of love, and with each passing day, the movie has gotten bigger and bigger. On its second Saturday so far, the movie has collected Rs.15.32 crores, and this takes the movie's box office collection to Rs.206.07 crores, thus crossing the magic figure.

While films featuring big stars struggle to reach this milestone, Saiyaara, featuring two fresh faces, successfully achieves it. The lead pair's chemistry, coupled with terrific songs, could be considered the two main pillars behind the movie, which ended up as one of the biggest blockbusters in Hindi cinema history recently.

Despite competition from Fantastic Four: First Steps, Saiyaara looks like it's in no mood to stop, and the film sets its sights on achieving the Rs.300 crore mark, and it remains to be seen if Saiyaara manages to hit that magic number. Mohit Suri and his team have achieved a phenomenal feat, even if Saiyaara falls short.