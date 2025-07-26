Ruchi Gujjar Viral Video: From Throwing Sandals at Producer to Admiring PM Narendra Modi

Upcoming actress and Model Ruchi Gujjai is in the headlines for throwing her slipper at one of the producers of the movie So Long Valley. A Cinepolis theater was hosting the premiere of the movie. Ruchi could be seen venting her frustration at the producers for allegedly duping her of Rs.23 lakhs under false promises of giving co-producer credits and profit sharing in the movie.

Before the chaos unfolded, Ruchi Gujjar filed a complaint with the police against Producer Karan Singh, while the co-producer was also seen scolding her back with expletives. In the viral video, Ruchi Gujjar could be seen getting angry at both Man Singh and Karan Singh, the producers of So Long Valley.

Ruchi Gujjar Stirs Up Controversy at Cinepolis Theater

The clip ends with Ruchi hurling a sandal at one of the producers. The producer, however, ducks and escapes injury. Even before this ugly confrontation, Ruchi Gujjar stormed into the Cinepolis theater, awaiting the producers to come out once the show was done. Ruchi was accompanied by people who came with placards, and it appeared as if she reached the theater to protest against the producers and their alleged injustice.

Ruchi Gujjar is an aspiring actress who shot to fame with her viral song "Ek Ladki" with Aman Verma and also with a Haryanvi song, "Heli Mein Chor." According to various reports, she is working on multiple Bollywood projects. Ruchi Gujjar gained widespread recognition and garnered significant attention during her red carpet walk at the Cannes Film Festival. She showed her admiration for Narendra Modi by wearing a necklace with the PM's face on it.