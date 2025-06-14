Prachi Tehlan Sheds 18 Kgs in 4 Months—What’s Her Fitness Mantra?

Indian actress and former national basketball and netball player Prachi Tehlan has made headlines for her remarkable weight loss transformation.

She reportedly shed 18 kilograms in just four months—without resorting to excessive workouts, crash diets, or the much-hyped Ozempic. Her secret? Consistency, regular exercise, and clean eating—three pillars of her fitness journey.

Prachi shared that she had battled a health crisis for nearly two years, during which she was unable to maintain her fitness.

Prachi is a former captain of the Indian national netball team, which represented India in the 2010 Commonwealth Games and other major Asian championships in 2010–11. Under her leadership, India won its first medal in the 2011 South Asian Beach Games. She transitioned into acting in 2016 with her debut on the popular TV show Diya Aur Baati Hum.

To regain her fitness, she first made sports an essential part of her routine. Since committing to team sports was no longer feasible, she turned to badminton, calling it a “game-changer.”

Alongside physical activity, she adopted an anti-inflammatory diet and remained consistent with clean eating habits. “Having a fitness routine wasn’t just about losing weight—it was about regaining control,” she said. “After struggling with health issues for two years, I didn’t want to leave any stone unturned.”

Her diet is protein-rich and supplemented with nutrients recommended by her doctors to address deficiencies. She begins her day with chia seeds soaked in water, infused with lemon juice. Breakfast typically includes eggs, followed by a protein shake before her workout. Lunch is a small portion of rice paired with chicken and a vegetable-rich salad. Dinner is kept light and early, often consisting of soups, salads, or protein wraps.

She avoids processed foods and sugar, instead including healthy fats and superfoods like ghee, butter, and chia seeds in her diet.

Her fitness routine includes playing badminton four days a week for 1.5 to 2 hours per session and working out at the gym two to three times a week. This combination, she explains, builds stamina, strength, and long-term consistency.

Prachi has now begun training in Muay Thai, a form of martial arts from Thailand. She attributes her transformation to consistency, discipline, hydration, home-cooked meals, and prioritizing recovery—her personal mantra for a healthy lifestyle.