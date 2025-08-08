Mrunal Thakur Swoons Over Rumored Boyfriend Dhanush's Latest Song From Idly Kadai

For the past few days, there have been strong rumors about actress Mrunal Thakur dating Kollywood star Dhanush. What started off as a warm interaction between the duo at the special screening of Son of Sardaar 2 soon gave rise to massive speculations about them dating and seeing each other.

Fans also found out about Mrunal's spotify playlist Mamas Favs, filled with songs of Ilaiyaraaja, and made the connection since Dhanush is a massive fan of the legendary music composer. Also, multiple reports started doing the rounds over a source close to both the individuals claiming that they are seeing each other, and neither of them is willing to make their relationship public.

Amid this, Mrunal Thakur recently posted a video where she was seen vibing to a song from Dhanush's upcoming movie with Nithya Menen, Idly Kadai. The song, composed by GV Prakash Kumar, managed to garner over 10 million views organically, and it has set the tone for how the film is going to look.

With Mrunal indicating that there is a spark between her and Dhanush, the two by singing rumored boyfriend Dhanush's song, her Instagram activity recently also piqued fans' interest. Mrunal followed Dhanush's sisters on Instagram, and they reciprocated. Combine this with the fact that she had mentioned Dhanush as one of her favorite heroes back in 2023, and there is enough for movie fans to declare that the duo might, in fact, be in love with each other.