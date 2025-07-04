Metro In Dino Movie Review: Anurag Basu Paints a Heart-Warming Canvas of Love

India is a land full of rich stories, or rather intriguing people. Recently, we have seen a rare translation of these rich stories into cinema. Everybody is chasing magnanimity and bloodshed just because it attracts more eyeballs, and they can market their film better. The same, when repeated over and over again, can get tiresome at some point, To remind us, "hey! there are softer and heartwarming stories that you used to love," comes a filmmaker like Anurag Basu, whose films are chaotic in a good way.

Metro In Dino Review: Anurag Basu's Chaotic Yet Beautiful Take on Love

Anurag Basu tells stories about relatable people, but not all the time, though. But you can find a piece of you or your friend or that one cousin who used to narrate his life in a dramatic way in Basu's characters. Basu believes in magic and in people, and that's one of the reasons why, like Imtiaz Ali, Anurag's stories might also feel redundant and outdated to this generation, where love is more like a transaction than anything else.

Coming to Basu's latest film, Metro In Dino, Anurag decides to show couples who are living in different cities and whose definition of love is completely different. Anurag Basu likes silences, and they speak a lot in his movies. Even though there is inconsistency in Basu's narrative of Metro In Dino, the way the scenes were staged more than makes up for the chaotic tone.

During Covid, Basu's film Ludo was released, and the movie divided audiences big time. While some appreciated Ludo in its entirety, others believed it overreached in its storytelling. But, then, that's Anurag Basu. The same thing might happen with Metro In Dino. The way everything comes together towards the end may resonate with some viewers, while others might strongly disagree.

Like Imtiaz Ali, Anurag Basu's films always divide people, but these filmmakers always ensure that they will drag you, the moviegoer, alongside them for the ride. For this, Metro In Dino is definitely worth watching in the theaters, as it offers a big break from the stories and films that we have been programmed to watch every Friday.