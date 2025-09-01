Manoj Bajpayee and RGV Reunion Soured by Fan Outrage Over AI Poster

After years apart, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma and actor Manoj Bajpayee are joining forces once again. The duo, known for cult classics like Satya, Shool and Kaun?, are reuniting for a new horror comedy titled Police Station Mein Bhoot. While the announcement created a wave of nostalgia and excitement, the promotional poster has stirred up an unexpected controversy.

The film brings Bajpayee back to the director who gave him some of his most iconic roles. Speaking about the project, Manoj said stepping onto RGV’s set again felt like rewinding to the late 1990s. He described Varma as “the same old magician” and admitted he approached the shoot like a little boy in a candy store, thrilled to be collaborating again.

The story itself carries RGV’s signature mix of chills and dark humour. It revolves around a haunted police station where ghosts of gangsters begin to torment the very officers who once hunted them. Varma teased the film with a chilling line: “We run to the police when scared, but where will the police run to?” The movie has already begun shooting, with the main schedule lined up for Hyderabad between October and November.

What should have been a purely celebratory reunion was overshadowed by the way the project was announced. Instead of a first look photo or poster featuring the actor and director, the team released an AI generated visual. Fans were quick to voice their disappointment. On Reddit and X (formerly Twitter), comments poured in criticizing the move. Some called it insensitive, others slammed it as creepy and tone deaf, while a few admitted it was simply disturbing given the stature of the collaboration.

For many, the problem was not technology itself but the lack of authenticity. Both Varma and Bajpayee are admired for bringing raw realism to Indian cinema. Their best collaborations thrived on grit and originality, which made the use of artificial imagery feel out of place and disrespectful to their legacy. The reaction also reflects a broader debate about AI in art. While it is increasingly being used in marketing and promotions, audiences are becoming more sensitive when it feels like a replacement for genuine creative effort.

Despite the controversy, excitement for Police Station Mein Bhoot remains high. The film promises a blend of horror and comedy, anchored by one of Bollywood’s finest actors and one of its most unconventional filmmakers. If the on screen product delivers, the misstep of the AI poster may soon be forgotten. But one thing is clear, when legends reunite, fans want authenticity, not artificial shortcuts.

It's so heartbreaking to see filmmakers like ram gopal verma and actors like Manoj bajpayee using Ai for movies 🥲🙂 https://t.co/kQjdcjpN7L — Rahul ✨ (@HeyyRahuul) September 1, 2025