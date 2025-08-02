Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office: Son of Sardaar 2, Dhadak 2 Dominated By Hombale's Animated Film!

There is no stopping Mahavatar Narsimha at the North Indian box office. Despite limited pre-release buzz, the collections from the Northern belt demonstrate the movie's impact on people. For a while, Indian cinema has been missing a good animated film that can attract children. When children express a desire to watch a film, parents often accompany them, leading to a significant surge in ticket sales. ales.

Based on Indian mythology, where it talks about Lord Vishnu's Narsimha avatar, Mahavatar Narsimha was produced by Hombale Films. Hombale Films, a production house known for its blockbusters such as KGF and Salaar, recently announced a massive slate of mythology-based animated movie releases. Judging from the success of Mahavatar Narsimha, there will be heightened anticipation for their next movie release.

Mahavatar Narsimha is Unstoppable at the North Indian Box Office

The timing couldn't have been better. Released amid low expectations, Mahavatar Narsimha only had Saiyaara as a competitor at the North Indian box office. As Saiyaara's performance had also declined, the third week of its theatrical run proved to be highly beneficial for Mahavatar Narsimha. The movie managed to mint Rs.7.50 crores net on its eighth day (Friday) and comfortably beat the likes of new releases involving stars like Ajay Devgn (Son of Sardaar 2) and Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri (Dhadak 2).

Son of Sardaar 2 in particular performed way below its expectations by only minting Rs. 6.50 crores net on its opening. On the other hand, Dhadak 2, despite garnering positive reviews, managed to collect only Rs. 3.35 crores net on Friday. Given the positive feedback, it's likely that Dhadak 2 will gradually increase its collections on Saturday and Sunday.

But Bollywood audiences have made it clear that their first choice of preference for this weekend is Mahavatar Narsimha. Dhadak 2, Saiyaara, and Son of Sardaar 2 come only after that, and this is an interesting trend that's emerging in Indian cinema when it comes to animated movies.