Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office: Animated Film Puts Superstars to Shame with Bumper Opening Weekend!

In what can easily be considered a box office surprise over the weekend alongside Saiyaara, the animated film by Hombale, Mahavatar Narsimha surpassed expectations big time and ended up raking in more than Rs.11 crores in its first three days.

The highly positive word-of-mouth began as soon as the Friday morning shows concluded. Mahavatar Narsimha managed to collect just above Rs.1.35 crores on its opening day. But the movie witnessed a massive jump in Saturday's collections, especially in the Hindi belt. More than doubling its Friday collections, Mahavatar Narsimha's Saturday box office numbers stood at Rs. 3.25 crores.

However, it was the Sunday collections that astonished everyone, including trade circles. Families have flocked to the screens in Northern states to watch this film as youth continued to shower love on Saiyaara. The animated movie witnessed an overall 400% jump in its collections from Friday to Sunday as it raked in between Rs.6.50 and 7 crores. The profit is huge, and it acts as a testament to the growing demand for mythological tales.

Also, it's been a while since Indian cinema witnessed an animated film that's made from this country, and Mahavatar Narsimha's blockbuster success will definitely turn into a trend. Notably, Hombale has decided to transform Mahavatar Narsimha into a franchise.

Future titles include Mahavatar Parshuram (2027), Mahavatar Raghunandan (2029), Mahavatar Dhawkadhesh (2031), Mahavatar Gokulananda (2033), and Mahavatar Kalki (2035–2037)