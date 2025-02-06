Loveyapa Premiere: Shah Rukh, Salman, and Aamir Khan’s Almost Reunion

Bollywood’s three biggest superstars—Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan—nearly shared the stage together at the screening of Aamir’s son Junaid Khan’s debut film Loveyapa. While both Shah Rukh and Salman attended the event, they arrived at different times, narrowly missing the chance for a rare reunion.

A Near Miss: Salman Leaves, SRK Arrives

According to a report by HT City, the long-awaited moment of seeing all three Khans together was missed by just a minute. Salman Khan arrived first at the screening to support Junaid. However, by the time his car left the venue, Shah Rukh Khan had just arrived.

SRK and Aamir’s Heartwarming Moment

Despite missing Salman, Shah Rukh was warmly welcomed by Aamir. In visuals captured by the paparazzi, Aamir greeted SRK with a broad smile, and the two actors shared a heartfelt hug. SRK also embraced Aamir’s children, Junaid and Ira, posing happily for the cameras, much to the delight of fans.

SRK kept his look casual yet stylish, sporting a blue shirt paired with ripped jeans and black glasses.

Salman Joins the Celebration

Before SRK’s arrival, Salman Khan had already attended the event, showing his support for Junaid. Dressed in a casual green T-shirt, Salman posed with Aamir for the photographers. The trio—Shah Rukh, Salman, and Aamir—have dominated the Bollywood box office for nearly four decades, making their presence at the screening even more special for fans.

About Loveyapa

Directed by Advait Chandan, Loveyapa is a romantic drama featuring Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor, daughter of the late Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor. The lead pair has been actively promoting the film and recently shared their on-set experiences.

Junaid humorously revealed, "I have one complaint about Khushi Ji. I am a professional actor who arrives on time, but she always reaches half an hour early. If the call time is 6:00 AM, she’s there by 5:30 AM!"

Khushi, in response, explained her habit, saying, "Even if I am five seconds late, I get anxious. My hairstylist and makeup team often remind me not to come before them! It’s just a habit I developed in childhood."

Loveyapa is set to release in theaters on February 7, and with its star-studded backing, the film is generating significant buzz among moviegoers.