Kriti Sanon's Rumored Boyfriend Kabir Bahia: Rs.4000 Crore Net Worth, Profession, MS Dhoni Bond, and More!

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon has been making headlines for multiple reasons over the past few months. With back-to-back successful films, Kriti has become one of the most successful heroines in the industry, and she has been choosing projects that suit her image and also have scope for acting.

Now, there is yet another reason besides movies for Kriti to make headlines, and that is about her rumored relationship with Kabir Bahia, a well-known London-based businessman. Speculations about Kriti and Kabir's relationship began circulating a year ago, and a few months ago, they started sharing public displays of affection on Instagram.

Kriti Sanon's Boyfriend Kabir Bahia: Everything You Need to Know

Last night, as part of Kriti Sanon's birthday, the actress, alongside family and friends, had jetted off to St. Tropez. Kabir Bahia was also present at the party. Reports suggest that Kriti and Kabir met through Kriti's sister, Nupur Sanon. More recently, Kriti was also spotted at the third test at Lord's between India and England.

Kabir Bahia is a businessman based in London and a billionaire heir. He has a staggering net worth of Rs.4000 crores. Kabir went to Millfield School in England and graduated in 2018. He is the founder and managing director of Worldwide Aviation and Tourism Limited, which he started in 2020. The company specializes in airline representation services, handling sales, marketing, promotion, distribution, and passenger services in the UK and other major markets.

Kabir's father, Kuljinder Bahia, owns Southall Travel, a leading UK travel agency. Since Kabir is the heir, he stands to inherit the family's net worth of around Rs.4000 crores. Alongside being an entrepreneur, Kabir has outstanding connections in the Indian cricket circles. He is close to MS Dhoni and has also attended Hardik Pandya and Natasha Stakovic's wedding.

