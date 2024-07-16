Katrina Kaif Gets Sweet B'day Wishes from Hubby Vicky Kaushal!

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif is celebrating her 41st Birthday today, and her husband took his Instagram handle to share heart-warming birthday wishes. Since their wedding in 2021, this couple has become the ideal couple in Bollywood who continuously shower love on their partner.

On this special occasion, Vicky Kaushal shared a post wishing his wife a birthday with the caption saying, "Making memories with you is my favourite part of life. Happy Birthday, my love! 🎂❤️🎂. Fans couldn't help but comment under his post, witnessing their love.

Here is the post:

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot in 2021 and never missed a chance to express their love and affection towards their partner. Uri actor Vicky Kaushal once again showed the husband's duties through social media.

