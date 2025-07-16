Katrina Kaif Birthday: Vicky Kaushal Shares the Sweetest Message for Wife

With a series of cozy photos, Vicky Kaushal wished his wife, Katrina Kaif, a wonderful 42nd birthday. In the caption, he only wrote, "Hello Birthday Girl! I love you."

The first image shows Katrina making a silly face. In the second, Vicky is seen kissing Katrina's cheeks as she takes a photo. Vicky posted a pair of photos from their trip. In one, Katrina is shown on a beach looking stunning as ever. Another image depicts the power couple cuddling in a forest. The Internet was moved by Vicky's request.

The comment on social media said, "Uffff....the song and the caption are as beautiful as the person in the post and the one posting it." "This carousel needs 20 pictures; four are too few for us; we want more of this love," was another comment.

At the wedding of actor Mikhail Yawalkar and filmmaker Karishma Kohli a few months back, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal established their relationship goals. Katrina's closest friend is Karishma Kohli. Katrina Kaif's mehendi was the focus of attention on the Internet. On her right arm, she received mehendi that read VK (Vicky Kaushal).

In 2021, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot in a small ceremony at Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan's Six Senses Resort, Fort Barwara.