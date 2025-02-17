Karan Johar Says Rajamouli’s Movies Ignore Logic

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar, known for his eye for commercial success, recently opened up about the essence of filmmaking in an exclusive interview. According to Johar, the key to creating a film that truly resonates with audiences is conviction, even if it means sidelining logic in the process.

Johar emphasized that many of the most successful films are built on this strong conviction. He pointed to the work of renowned filmmaker SS Rajamouli as a prime example. "If you look at the journey of the best filmmakers, you’ll see that the biggest hits are built on conviction," Johar said during his conversation with Komal Nahata. He continued, "Logic doesn’t matter in a film. Take any film by Rajamouli, sir, for example. Where do you see logic? You only see conviction. And when conviction comes to the forefront, even the audience believes in it."

The director also cited other successful films like Animal, RRR, and Gadar, asserting that their success stemmed from the conviction behind them. "If you can defeat a thousand people with a single hand pump, that’s conviction, right?" Johar explained, referencing Gadar. "Anil Sharma believes that Sunny Deol can do this. That is pure conviction. This is something I want every filmmaker to have in their DNA because then, I believe, we can make any film a blockbuster."

Karan Johar further advised budding filmmakers to trust their vision and avoid second-guessing themselves or their audience. "The only problem arises when you start doubting yourself, second-guessing the audience, and focusing too much on logic," he remarked.

Karan Johar’s Upcoming Projects

Looking ahead, Karan Johar is preparing for the release of his much-anticipated romantic drama Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, set for release on April 18, 2025. The film boasts a star-studded cast, including Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, and Rohit Saraf.

Additionally, Johar is working on Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri starring Kartik Aaryan and is also backing Kesari Chapter 2 under his Dharma Productions banner.