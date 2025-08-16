Kangana Ranaut’s Bold Remarks on Dating Apps: ‘Low, Crude and Full of Losers’

Actor and politician Kangana Ranaut has once again grabbed headlines with her controversial remarks.

In a recent interview, the BJP MP from Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi criticized dating apps and those who use them. She argued that seeking a partner on such platforms is a “low” thing to do.

Stressing that she has never felt the need to be on dating apps, Kangana described them as the “true gutter of society.”

She said, “Everybody has needs—financial, physical, or otherwise. Every woman and man has needs, but how do we address them? That is the question. Do we do it elegantly, or crudely, like har raat nikal jaana (going out every night) in search of someone? That is what dating has become now. It’s a horrible situation.”

The actress, best known for her roles in Gangster, Queen, and Tanu Weds Manu, also claimed that most ordinary people would not want to be on dating apps. She argued such platforms attract those who seek validation and lack confidence.

She added that she could not imagine interacting with people who use such apps.

The first-time MP urged people to pursue meaningful relationships in traditional spaces such as workplaces, colleges, or through family-arranged matches.

Ranaut remarked, “You won’t find people like me on dating apps. You will only find losers who have not achieved anything in their lives. If you haven’t been able to meet anyone in the office, through your parents or relatives, and you’ve ended up on a dating app, imagine what sort of character you are.”

On live-in relationships, she argued that such arrangements are neither supportive nor beneficial for women.

Criticizing their growing popularity, she endorsed marriage, saying it represents a man’s promise of loyalty to his wife.

She added, “Who’s going to help you get an abortion? If you get pregnant tomorrow during a live-in relationship, who is going to take care of you? Men are hunters who can impregnate any woman and run away.”

According to Kangana, men are able to compartmentalize their emotions, while women generally cannot—regardless of education or empowerment.