Inside Kiara Advani’s Bikini Body Prep: Pancakes, Sattu Chaas & More!

For film stars, maintaining peak physical form is no easy feat—it takes disciplined workouts, mindful eating, and a well-regulated sleep cycle. And over the past few days, one star who has stolen headlines for her stunning transformation in War 2 is Kiara Advani.

Her bold bikini look in the upcoming action film, part of the YRF Spy Universe, has sparked curiosity among fans eager to know her fitness secrets. In a recent interview, Kiara’s nutritionist opened up about the meticulous approach behind her transformation—emphasizing discipline, not deprivation.

A Goal-Focused Transformation

Kiara, a new mum at 34, had a clear goal: to be in the best shape of her life for her first-ever on-screen bikini shot. She refused shortcuts or crash diets, opting instead for a sustainable, holistic approach that made her feel strong, not starved.

Every aspect of her meal plan was carefully designed—even the oil used for cooking was measured.

What Kiara Advani Ate Before Her Bikini Shot?

One of Kiara’s favorite breakfasts was pancakes—not the indulgent kind with chocolate chips and whipped cream—but a power-packed, healthy version made with oat flour, walnut flour, protein powder, monk fruit or maple syrup, and water. These were topped with fresh berries and homemade hazelnut butter.

She enjoyed them so much that a video of the recipe was recorded before she flew out for her European shoot—so the local cooks could replicate it perfectly.

Her main meals revolved around lean protein and fresh ingredients. Typical lunches and dinners featured grilled chicken, chicken curry, asparagus, baby potatoes, avocado, edamame, pesto, and hummus with vegetable crudités. The meals were light, high in protein, and full of flavor.

No to Deprivation, Yes to Smart Snacking

Snacks weren’t eliminated but were kept healthy. One of her go-to drinks was sattu chaas—a traditional Indian protein-rich beverage made from roasted Bengal gram flour, seasoned with cumin and coriander leaves. It helped her stay hydrated and recover post-workout or after outdoor shoots.

Even for the much-anticipated bikini scene, there were no extreme measures. Instead, adjustments were made gradually in sodium, water, and fiber intake to ensure she stayed energized while looking her best.

Circadian Rhythm: The Real Game-Changer

Beyond nutrition, sleep and recovery were treated as equally critical. Kiara followed a structured circadian rhythm to ensure consistent rest. Meal times, training windows, and even caffeine intake were synchronized with her sleep-wake cycle.

She was in bed by 8 PM—an impressive feat, especially with a demanding shoot and workout schedule. The nutritionist credited her discipline and consistency for achieving results.

With War 2 set to release on August 14, fans are gearing up not just for the epic showdown between Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, but also for Kiara Advani’s sizzling avatar as Kavya Luthra.