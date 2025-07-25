Ibrahim Ali Khan's Rumored Girlfriend Palak Tiwari: Film Career, Mother Shweta Tiwari, and More!

Ibrahim Ali Khan, the son of Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, has been making waves on social media ever since his debut film, Nadaaniyan. Produced under the Dharma Productions banner, Nadaaniyan faced huge flak, and the lead pair, Ibrahim and Khushi, also faced the wrath of Bollywood fans on social media.

Just months after Nadaaniyan, Ibrahim Ali Khan released yet another film of his on OTT, and it's titled Sarzameen. The movie is a patriotic drama with family emotions intact, and this film was supposed to be Ibrahim's debut. However, several factors led to the movie's delay, allowing Nadaaniyan to release earlier.

Ibrahim's acting is being acknowledged by those who watched the movie, and despite many people complaining that he is nowhere near the outsiders who made outstanding impressions with their first few films, fans are hopeful that Ibrahim will find his way into cinema with a couple more chances. The next few days will reveal Sarzameen's performance on JioHotstar, his streaming partner.

Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari: Trending Bollywood Couple

Karan Johar has a separate talent-identifying production house where he signed youngsters like Ibrahim and Khushi and keeps producing films with them. It will be intriguing to observe the reception Ibrahim's films receive once they hit the theaters. For now, Ibrahim and his team might be glad that the criticism wasn't as horrible as his debut film, Nadaaniyan.

Away from the spotlight, Ibrahim Ali Khan leads a quiet and peaceful personal life, much like the majority of Bollywood celebrities. However, he couldn't stop attracting the attention of paparazzi for one thing: his relationship with young actress Palak Tiwari.

Palak is also an up-and-coming actress and is the daughter of popular TV actress Shweta Tiwari. Rumors surfaced. It's being reported that both Ibrahim and Palak met each other through mutual friends and became instant friends. Before love blossomed between them, they maintained their friendship and unwavering support for each other.

Recently, Ibrahim Ali Khan posted the BTS for his upcoming film, Sarzameen. The movie also has Kajol and Prithviraj Sukumaran as main leads. Impressed by her rumored beau's efforts, Palak reacted with a simple "star" emoji on his post. Even though the duo didn't publicly acknowledge their relationship, their movie dates and casual hangouts have given enough hints for fans that the duo are definitely in love.

Who are Palak Tiwari's Parents, Shweta Tiwari and Raja Chaudhary?

Palak made her acting debut in the 2021 web series "Rosie: The Saffron Chapter." After that, Palak has made multiple appearances in films like Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, The Bhootnii, and more. Palak's efforts clearly indicate her desire to emulate her mother, Shweta Tiwari, in dominating the entertainment industry.

Shweta is known for her performances in numerous TV shows, serials, and movies. She got married to Raja Chaudhary in 1998 and the duo got separated in 2007. Their divorce got finalized in 2012. According to multiple reports, Palak Tiwari had rarely interacted with her father on the public stage, and Raja Chaudhary himself mentioned that he gets to see his daughter very little these days. Their conversations mainly happen via social media, and Raja even commented publicly about his daughter's relationship with Ibrahim.

Raja advised Palak to focus on her acting career and not get into a relationship so soon in her career. Despite everything, Palak and Ibrahim appear to be thriving together, as evidenced by her attendance at her rumored boyfriend's Nadaaniyan movie a few months ago.