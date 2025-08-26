Hrithik Roshan’s Sea-Facing Juhu Apartment for Saba Azad: Can You Guess the Rent?

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan has reportedly rented out one of his sea-facing apartments in Juhu to his partner Saba Azad. According to property documents, the lease agreement was registered earlier this month and fixes the monthly rent at seventy five thousand rupees for a period of one year. The apartment is part of the building where Hrithik owns multiple floors, purchased in 2020, overlooking the Arabian Sea.

The development has attracted attention because similar homes in the Juhu neighbourhood often fetch much higher rents in the range of one to two lakh rupees for apartments that are considerably smaller in size. Industry experts note that in celebrity real estate deals, a lower registered rent is not unusual and is often structured as a token rent arrangement. Such agreements are common when the property is effectively being used by close family or friends and the lease exists mainly for documentation purposes.

The apartment leased to Saba Azad is situated in a luxury tower that houses several high profile residents. Hrithik’s purchase of multiple floors in the same building made headlines at the time, reflecting the actor’s growing footprint in Mumbai’s luxury real estate market. The present lease adds another layer of personal interest as it formalises Saba’s residence in the same prime property.

This is not the first time Hrithik and Saba’s living arrangements have generated buzz. In 2022 there was speculation about the two moving in together, which the actor publicly denied. The current development differs in that it is based on registered documentation, lending greater weight to the reports.

While neither Hrithik nor Saba has commented, the story highlights both the fascination with Bollywood homes and the unique ways in which celebrity real estate transactions are structured in India.