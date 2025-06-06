Housefull 5 Movie: Akshay Kumar Comedy's HD Print Leaked Amid Negative Reviews!

Akshay Kumar has come again with yet another comedy entertainer, but this time with a dose of murder whodunits involved in Housefull 5, as the film is all set to test its fate this weekend at the Indian box office. With Thug Life turning out to be a mediocre affair, everyone's attention is now focused on Housefull 5, as those seeking a fun movie this weekend may find themselves disappointed.

But the early reviews of Housefull 5 are not at all encouraging. While some fans defend the film for its unique experiment with two climaxes, the majority of reviews criticize Housefull 5 for its unbearable comedy.

It's really difficult to nail a proper comedy entertainer, and Housefull 5 makers might have lost it in their attempt to entertain the audiences. However, the booking trends will provide encouragement to the makers, as the evening and night shows are filling up multiplexes on Day 1.

A good opening day number is on the cards for Housefull 5, and it remains to be seen if the film manages to give Akshay Kumar a solid hit that he has been waiting for for a long time. Just as the makers were relieved looking at the bookings, concerning news hit them.

Of late, it has become difficult to curb piracy across the country. Especially for big star films, the prints are getting leaked online right after the premiere shows overseas. The latest victim in the piracy saga was Housefull 5, whose print leaked on Tamilrockers just hours after its release.

The theft is a devastating development for the team, and it's difficult to stop the print once it's out on the internet.