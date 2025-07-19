Hansika Motwani Marriage in Trouble? Husband Sohael Addresses Divorce Rumors

According to reports, actress Hansika Motwani and her spouse, Sohael Khaturiya, are having marital problems. Reports state that the pair, who tied the knot in December 2022, no longer reside together. Sources close to the couple claim that Sohael is currently living with his parents, while Hansika recently moved back in with her mother. Many fans are worried and speculating as a result of this discovery.

According to the insider, Hansika and Sohael first decided to live with his extended family after getting married. But it appears that managing the dynamics of a big family was difficult. The couple moved into an apartment in the same building as Sohael's parents in an effort to find a more comfortable arrangement. Interpersonal issues apparently still caused tension in their relationship in spite of this action.

In response to a request for comment, Sohael said in a terse statement, "It's not true." The uncertainty surrounding their present relationship status was further increased by his refusal to clarify whether he was rejecting rumors of a separation or just the living arrangement rumors.

To contextualize, Sohael Khaturiya previously wed Rinky, a close friend of Hansika Motwani. This prior association provoked harsh internet criticism when the couple declared their engagement. In her reality show Love Shaadi Drama, which was aired on Disney+ Hotstar (now Jiostar), Hansika addressed this controversy and justified herself by stating that her relationship with Rinky did not hold her accountable for the breakdown of their previous marriage.