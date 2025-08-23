Govinda Divorce Buzz: Sunita Ahuja’s Shocking Near-Death Delivery Revelation Resurfaces

As divorce rumours around actor Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja surfaced on Friday (August 23), an old interview of the latter also re-emerged.

Recalling a filmy moment in real life, she had once revealed asking the doctor to save her son instead of her while giving birth.

Known for his comic timing and dance moves, Govinda made his acting debut in 1986. He secretly married Sunita Ahuja in 1987. The couple welcomed their daughter Tina in 1988, and a decade later, they had a son, Yashvardhan.

In a past interview, Sunita shared that she faced severe complications due to her weight during her son’s birth.

She said, “When I was delivering my son Yash, I weighed 100 kilos. I had gained a lot. I thought I would die. Seeing me, Chi Chi (Govinda) began crying. At the time, sex detection tests were legal, and we knew it was a boy. I dramatically told the doctor, ‘Doctor, my husband wants a son. Please save the child. It is okay if I die in the process.’ This made Govinda cry even more. He was howling. It was a very filmy moment for all of us.”

Late on Friday night, reports claimed that Sunita had filed for divorce in the Bandra Family Court on December 5, 2024. The petition was reportedly filed under Section 13 (1) (i), (ia), (ib) of the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955, citing adultery, cruelty, and desertion.

The court subsequently summoned Govinda, but he appeared only after a show-cause notice was issued in May 2025.

Since June 2025, the couple has reportedly been undergoing court-mandated relationship counselling. It is said that Sunita has been attending sessions in person, while it remains unclear whether Govinda has participated virtually.

As the latest divorce buzz spread, Govinda’s lawyer, Lalit Bindra, told the media that it was an old matter already settled between the couple.

Divorce rumours have surfaced earlier as well, especially after Sunita revealed in an interview that she had been celebrating her birthday alone for the past 12 years. She had also hinted at Govinda’s infidelity and suggested they were living separately.

In another incident, she was seen spending Valentine’s Day with her son Yash. In a casual conversation with the paparazzi, she joked, “Govinda apne Valentine ke sath gaya hai (Govinda has gone with his valentine).”

When similar reports emerged in February, Govinda’s team had stated that the two had reconciled.