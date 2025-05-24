Genelia D'Souza Escapes Car Mishap By a Whisker, Fans Scold Driver: Watch

Bollywood actress Genelia D'Souza recently stepped out in Mumbai with her kids, narrowly avoiding a mishap while sitting in her car. The actress struggled to get into the car and fumbled as her driver started it before she could sit, which left fans concerned.

In the video that's going viral on social media, Genelia attempted to board the car, but her driver started it without her knowledge. His action also stunned her as she reacted quickly, signaling him to stop the car.

Genelia first got the kids into the car before getting into it herself. Just when she thought that her kids had successfully boarded the vehicle, she was about to get into it herself before losing balance as her driver immediately started the car.

Fans quickly bashed the driver and criticized him for being reckless. Aamir Khan's next film, Sitaare Zameen Par, will feature Genelia. The film has the potential to become one of Aamir Khan's best works in recent times, and even for Genelia, it looks like it could be a memorable film for.