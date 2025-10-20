Diwali 2025: Priyanka Chopra’s Daughter Malti Marie Lights Up the Festival with Her Adorable Friends

This Diwali, Bollywood’s global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared a heartwarming glimpse of her daughter Malti Marie’s festive celebrations. The little one, dressed in a bright traditional outfit, was seen celebrating the Festival of Lights with her friends, radiating joy, warmth, and the unmistakable charm of her famous mother.

Priyanka posted snippets from the celebration on Instagram, showing Malti in a cheerful yellow ensemble paired with a matching skirt. Her hair was styled in two cute pigtails, and a small temporary tattoo on her arm added a playful touch to her festive look. The room around her glowed with Diwali decor, featuring marigold garlands, string lights, and colorful diyas that brought an authentic Indian feel to the gathering.

Priyanka captioned the post with a short but fitting line, “Malti’s Diwali party was lit,” accompanied by a diya and fire emoji. The caption captured the essence of the moment - a simple, modern way to express joy while keeping the spirit of Diwali alive.

Though the celebration took place in the United States, the atmosphere reflected the family’s strong connection to Indian traditions. The Jonas-Chopra household has consistently showcased a beautiful blend of cultures, and this Diwali was no exception. Malti’s celebration served as a touching reminder that Indian festivals continue to thrive in homes across the world, transcending borders and generations.

Fans were quick to flood the comments section with love, calling Malti “the next Desi Girl,” a nod to Priyanka’s iconic Bollywood number. Many admired how the actress ensures her daughter grows up connected to her Indian roots while enjoying a cosmopolitan upbringing.

Malti’s Diwali gathering was small but filled with heart - children in colorful outfits, laughter in the air, and the glow of diyas lighting up every corner. The celebration perfectly reflected the true essence of the festival, which lies not just in grandeur but in the joy of togetherness, tradition, and love.

Through these moments, Priyanka Chopra once again reminded fans that no matter where in the world one may be, Diwali remains a celebration of light, family, and happiness, values that continue to shine through in every generation of her family.