Ashish Chanchlani and Elli AvrRam Not Dating? Truth Behind Their Romance Angers Fans

Social media influencers are adept at enticing people on the internet these days. Youtuber and influencer Ashish Chanchlani pulled off something similar with his massive social media audiences by teasing that he could be dating Bollywood actress Elli AvrRam, and the caption of his Instagram post, which reads "Finally," was enough for fans to go insane over their charming chemistry in the post.

Ashish Chanchlani and Elli AvrRam Launch New Song, Chandaniya

Cut to a few weeks later, both Ashish and Elli AvrRam indirectly stressed that they are not dating, and all they did was to promote their upcoming song Chandaniya. Their promotional strategy proved to be highly effective. The song managed to garner close to 1.1 Million views in just 4 hours of the launch. If this isn't smart marketing, then nothing else is.

However, fans who were really hoping for the duo to be in a relationship and then launch the song are disappointed. Some of them are even frustrated and slammed Ashish Chanchlani for playing with their emotions. While there is no denying that the song would have gone viral either way, the power of that one Instagram post and the vibe it held was the main reason for this song to probably turn into an instant sensation.

Dejected and dreamy fans, who hope to see a fairy-tale romance blossom, have left the majority of comments on the song, despite the song's promise. The song holds a lot of melodic value, and the lyrics by Sayeed Quadri is equally romantic.

Sung by Vishal Mishra, Chandaniya belongs to the album "Master of Melody" and was composed by Mithoon.