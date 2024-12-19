Alia Bhatt Responds to Criticism of Ranbir Kapoor at Raj Kapoor Film Festival

Ranbir Kapoor recently found himself at the center of a social media controversy after a family photo session at the Raj Kapoor Film Festival. The issue arose when Ranbir stood up without offering a hand to his wife, Alia Bhatt, who was kneeling beside him. The moment quickly sparked backlash, with some fans criticizing his behavior. To make matters worse, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's affectionate moment in the same frame only fueled more negative attention towards Ranbir and Alia, also known as "RaLia."

However, Alia Bhatt seemed to brush off the criticism in her own way. A fan page shared a video edit from the same event, highlighting more loving moments between Ranbir and Alia. The post captioned it, "The side of Ranbir that social media doesn’t show," defending the actor against unfair backlash. Alia’s like on the post caught everyone’s attention, suggesting that she agrees with the message.

Ranbir’s sister, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, also defended the couple in a recent interview. She emphasized that the couple is happy together and doesn’t let online trolls affect them. “They adore each other. They’re amazing parents to Raha. People will always talk, but they don’t care,” she said.

Despite the controversy, it’s clear that Ranbir and Alia are focused on their happiness and their growing family, ignoring the negativity online.