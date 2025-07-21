Ahaan Panday's Rumored Girlfriend Shruti Chauhan: Movies, Modeling Career, Age, and More!

Bollywood actor Ahaan Panday is enjoying the success of his debut movie, Saiyaara, directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Yash Raj Films. The production giant made the strategic decision to exclude both Ahaan and the film's heroine, Aneet Padda, from the promotional campaign, which proved to be highly effective for the film. The audience's lack of knowledge about either of the leads created significant curiosity.

Hindi cinema, which was once known for its soul-stirring albums and love stories, managed to retain its strengths, and who better than Mohit Suri to helm complicated love stories for the big screen? Saiyaara's songs resonated strongly with the general public, and the release of the film's trailer significantly increased audience attendance.

Who is Ahaan Panday's Rumored Girlfriend Shruti Chauhan?

The movie aims to reach the coveted Rs. 100 crore club, a feat it should easily accomplish. People are hailing Ahaan Panday as a rising star, eager to learn more about the actor, his family, and other aspects of his life. There were reports before the film's release about his rumored relationship with actress Tara Sutaria.

Also read: Chikki Panday Family: Wife Deanne, Net Worth 2025, Shah Rukh Khan Friendship, and More!

However, those rumors quickly dispelled as the couple appeared to have progressed in their lives and concentrated on their careers. Now, speculations are going rife about Ahaan's romance with Shruti Chauhan, a model and an actress.

After watching Saiyaara, Shruti penned down an extremely emotional note for the main cast and an adorable message to her rumored beau, Ahaan. "To the boy who dreamed of this his entire life, to the boy who believed in it when no one else did, to the one who gave his all for this moment. To the one who deserves this more than anyone! This stage is yours. @ahaanpandayy I love you, I’m proud of you, I’m crying, I’m screaming, and I’m only wishing and praying that there is more and more to come for you! The world will finally know you and what you can do! Forever."

Shruti also made sure to leave a heart emoji after tagging Ahaan Panday, and even in one of the Instagram posts she had made, she put Saiyaara's song in the background and used the same heart emoji while tagging Ahaan Panday with the caption, "New passport pictures. Also, are we all obsessing over this song?! #saiyaarafever"

According to multiple sources, Shruti graduated from Jyot Vidyapeeth College in Jaipur, where she pursued a degree in arts. Shruti also acted in Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy back in 2019, where she essayed the role of Maya. More recently, Shruti Chauhan appeared alongside Jubin Nautiyal in the music video "Hadh Se."

She is quite close to many Bollywood celebrities in the industry. Right from Ananya Panday to Suhana Khan, everybody follows Shruti, and even though the couple hasn't made their relationship official, love is in the air for Ahaan Panday amid Saiyaara's massive success.

Also read: Saiyaara Dominates Box Office: Ahaan Panday's Film Eyes Rs 300 Crore