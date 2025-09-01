BJP's Amit Malviya targets Congress-RJD alliance amid 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Patna

Patna, Sep 1 (IANS) As the concluding march of the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' began in Patna on Monday, the BJP's IT cell chief Amit Malviya launched a sharp attack on the Congress and RJD leadership.

Posting on his official X handle, Malviya alleged that the alliance between the two parties is bound for self-destruction.

“RJD made Congress disappear from Bihar, and now the Congress is hell bent on making RJD disappear. Congress is almost finished with the country's politics, and there is no possibility of it being seen in the future. It seems Rahul Gandhi has decided 'Hum toh doobey Sanam, tumhe bhi le doobeyenge'”, Malviya wrote.

He further claimed that the hostility between Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav is longstanding.

“It was Rahul Gandhi who ousted Lalu Prasad Yadav from electoral politics during the Congress government. Today, history is repeating itself. Rahul Gandhi has given the signal to oust Tejashwi Yadav from the politics of Bihar,” he added.

Amit Malviya also mocked the INDIA Bloc’s show of unity in Patna, remarking: “After losing the Bihar Assembly elections, the wolf-rattling that is going to happen in the 'Mahathugbandhan' in the cold of December has already been triggered by Congress at Gandhi Maidan today.”

Meanwhile, the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra', which began 14 days ago in Sasaram, would culminate in Patna with a massive rally.

Leaders from across the INDIA Bloc are joining the march, including Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav, CPI-ML’s Dipankar Bhattacharya, VIP chief Mukesh Sahani, and RJD patriarch Lalu Prasad Yadav.

Prominent leaders from other states also marked their presence.

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, Trinamool MP Yusuf Pathan, NCP leader Supriya Sule, and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut.

The rally in Patna is positioned as a united Opposition front ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, while the BJP dismissed it as a desperate attempt at relevance.

