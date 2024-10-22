BJP wants to take revenge for farmers’ agitation: Punjab Minister

Chandigarh, Oct 22 (IANS) Punjab AAP leader and Cabinet Minister Aman Arora on Tuesday slammed the BJP-led government in the Centre for its “neglectful and hostile policies towards Punjab”, particularly affecting farmers and ‘arhtiyas’ (commission agents) in the state.

In a statement, Arora said the Punjab government has consistently raised concerns about the surplus food grains stored in Punjab's warehouses.

“Despite numerous communications and personal meetings with central authorities, the BJP government has failed to act. This neglect has created a dire situation for farmers, who are struggling due to the central government's ineffective policies.”

The minister highlighted the long-standing grievances of Punjab's farmers, stating the BJP has repeatedly implemented decisions detrimental to their interests.

The AAP leader mentioned the three controversial farm laws and accused the Central government of retaliating against Punjab farmers by continuing to ignore their needs and concerns.

“Farmers in Punjab deserve better. The BJP government has repeatedly turned a blind eye to our requests. They have failed to remove the stockpiled food grains,” Arora said, assuring the farmers and “arhtiyas” that the AAP government “stands firmly with them”.

“We are committed to protecting the rights and interests of Punjab’s farmers and arhtiyas. Your struggles are our struggles, and we will not compromise on your needs,” he said.

Addressing the farmers, Arora said: “I want to reassure you that for the AAP government, your interests will always come first. The Punjab government will do everything in its power to safeguard your rights and ensure that you receive fair treatment.”

He also warned the BJP's ongoing tactics to weaken Punjab's agriculture sector will not be tolerated. “We recognize their attempts to marginalise farmers and ‘arhtiyas’ for their own gains. We will stand against it and this must end.”

