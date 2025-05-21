BJP-Shiv Sena will have to swallow criticism, sit with Bhujbal: Shiv Sena(UBT) in Saamana

Mumbai, May 21 (IANS) Shiv Sena(UBT) on Wednesday slammed the BJP and Shiv Sena over the induction of veteran NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal into the council of ministers, saying that those who strongly criticised him in the past will now have to swallow their criticism and sit with him in the cabinet.

“Bhujbal, who once fought for the identity of Maharashtra, faced imprisonment, and raised the issues of Marathi people with great enthusiasm, had to join the herd of Maharashtra opposition (Mahayuti) and take the mantle of minister in the last phase of his life. This can be called his tragedy. Bhujbal's entry into the cabinet was a tragedy not only for him but for many others. Fadnavis, Eknath Mindhe (Shinde) had a political rivalry with Bhujbal. They had openly expressed their opposition to Bhujbal’s entry into the cabinet. However, Bhujbal has got the ministerial berth and now they (Fadnavis and Shinde) will have no option but to sit with him,” remarked Shiv Sena(UBT) in its mouthpiece Saamana editorial.

"A very testing moment has come in Deputy Chief Minister Mindhe's (Shinde) life, and he should go to his party chief Amit Shah's door and complain about it. Devendra Fadnavis has included Chhagan Bhujbal in the cabinet, and Eknath Mindhe will have to sit on Bhujbal's lap from now on.” Shiv Sena(UBT) has reminded Deputy CM Shinde that he used to question the former chief minister, Uddhav Thackeray, why it did not hurt him when he was sharing cabinet meetings with Bhujbal, who had arrested Hindu Hruday Samrat Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray. How does he (Uddhav Thackeray) not feel ashamed about it? Among the reasons given by Mindhe (Shinde) and others for leaving Shiv Sena and accepting Amit Shah's leadership, one of them was that it would not be possible for them to sit on Bhujbal's lap," said the Thackeray camp.

The Thackeray camp has stepped up the attack against Dy CM Shinde, saying that he had announced that he would not stand with those who arrested the former Shiv Sena chief. “Now Amit Shah and Fadnavis have put Mindhe (Shinde) in such a dilemma that if he has true loyalty to the Shiv Sena chief, then resign, otherwise, he will have no option but to sit with Bhujbal in the cabinet. Shinde-Mindhe not only attended Bhujbal's oath-taking ceremony but also felicitated him by giving him a bouquet. Bhujbal's entry into the cabinet is a warning to Mindhe and his people," claims the editorial.

"When Bhujbal was not initially included in the cabinet, he made a big fuss. He said that this injustice was done to the OBC community. He had warned that he would not remain silent now, but raise his voice against the injustice done to him. However, Bhujbal (after not getting the ministerial berth in the cabinet expansion that took place on December 15 last year) remained silent on the advice of Fadnavis,” said the editorial.

"Fadnavis used to deliberately mention that Bhujbal has not been acquitted (in the money laundering case) but has only been released on bail. However, today the picture is that both leaders, Bhujbal and Ajit Pawar, are in Fadnavis' cabinet. BJP people are strengthening the foundation of corruption by rubbing 'Devendra Ratan' oil on their thighs," said the editorial.

"They (BJP) would accuse someone of corruption, send him to jail, and say that they would never sit with them... It is the business of the Bharatiya Janata Party to fool people by taking them into the party for power. Fadnavis and Mindhe were so disgusted with Ajit Pawar and Bhujbal, but it must be said that time has taken a terrible revenge on both of them. Bhujbal was accused by the Enforcement Directorate of money laundering. BJP leader Kirit Somaiya levelled a series of allegations against Bhujbal. Of course, Fadnavis and others were the ones who inspired Kirit Somaiya to make such accusations and harass Bhujbal. Now, the same corrupt Kirit Somaiya will be seen with Bhujbal,” said the Thackeray camp.

“Gulab Patil (cabinet minister) from the Mindhe group and legislator Suhas Kande from Nandgaon had even launched a campaign against Bhujbal. Gulab Patil in public meetings had alleged that Bhujbal is Asaram. Now, people like Mindhe and others will have to worship the shoes of Asaram in the cabinet. Bhujbal has held the post of Guardian Minister of Nashik for many years. His administrative experience is immense. Fadnavis is his present guide. From now on, Bhujbal will not follow the orders of Ajit Pawar, but of Fadnavis, and his leader will be Amit Shah,” said the editorial.

