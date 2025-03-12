Binaiferr Kohli on ‘Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain’ completing 10 years: It’s like watching a baby grow up slowly

Mumbai, March 12 (IANS) Binaiferr Kohli and Sanjay Kohli’s iconic show “Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain” has completed a decade on the small screen, and the milestone has left Binaiferr elated.

Reflecting on the show’s remarkable journey, Binaiferr shared her joy, saying, It’s like watching a baby grow up slowly. The producer shared, “Bhabiji has completed ten years, and it feels amazing! It’s like watching a baby grow up slowly and beautifully, surrounded by love from the audience and the makers.”

“The journey has been very challenging because one episode of a comedy show is as demanding as five episodes of a soap opera. It has been difficult, but at the same time, very creative and satisfying. Freshness and creativity are what keep anything alive,” Kohli added.

Binaiferr further shared that the comedy show has evolved over the years, becoming more creative with each season. She credited her husband, Sanjay Kohli, for his visionary role in the success of the show and other popular creations under their banner, Edit II.

“Sanjay has put in so much love and effort to help it grow. He is rightfully known as the King of Comedy on Indian television. Out of the 10 best comedy shows in television history, six are ours. He and his team have had a huge influence on the creative process of every show we have worked on. We did F.I.R. for 10 years, three seasons of May I Come In Madam?, Jija Ji Chhat Par Hai, and many more successful shows like Family No. 1 and Sirf Tum.”

She also assured that they will maintain the core essence of the show in the coming years just as they have for the last ten years. "By evolving with time, creating new plots, exploring fresh situations, and, most importantly, keeping it funny," Binaiferr ended.

On a related note, “Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain” is inspired by the 1990s Hindi sitcom “Shrimaan Shrimati” and premiered on 2 March 2015 on &TV.

