Bihar Congress chief slams CM Nitish over 'deteriorating' law and order

Patna, March 13 (IANS) Bihar Congress President Akhilesh Prasad Singh on Thursday slammed Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, alleging a complete breakdown of law and order in the state.

After the Araria violence in which an Assistant Sub Inspector died on Wednesday night, Singh said: "Bihar is at the mercy of God. The law and order are out of control, and the government has failed to control the situation in Bihar. The Araria incident proves how unsafe even police officers are."

Singh's comments came after ASI Rajiv Ranjan Mal was killed in a clash with criminals and villagers during the raid in Araria.

He said that Chief Minister Nitish has become a "puppet" of the BJP and "failed" to control law and order in the state.

"Nitish Kumar is roaming here and there but is controlled by the BJP. If the government had been functioning properly, incidents like Araria wouldn't have happened. Nitish Kumar's condition is not good. He should decide on his own to step down from the post of Chief Minister," Singh said.

Earlier on Wednesday, opposition leaders, including Tejashwi Yadav and Rabri Devi, have also targeted Nitish Kumar, questioning his leadership and mental fitness. They have demanded his resignation.

On the Sambhal incident (Uttar Pradesh), Singh said, "It is an agenda of BJP. It is deliberately creating communal disturbances in Sambhal."

Reacting to CM Nitish-Rabri clash in Bihar Legislative Council, Singh said, "I won't comment personally on the Chief Minister, but everyone knows his condition. He should resign from his post."

Singh also shared his view of the Congress Yatra in Bihar and confirmed that his party will organise more Yatras and political activities in Bihar.

"These movements are beneficial for both the public and the party," he said.

Singh expressed confidence that Congress would fight and win the Assembly elections through hard work.

