Bihar Agricultural University designated as Nodal Agency by NITI Aayog under 'Mission Purvodaya'

New Delhi, Dec 21 (IANS) In a significant move towards the holistic development of eastern India, Bihar Agricultural University (BAU), Sabour, Bhagalpur, has been designated as the nodal agency by NITI Aayog under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ambitious 'Mission Purvodaya.'

The plan aims to foster development across the eastern region, encompassing states such as Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha, and Andhra Pradesh.

The initiative seeks to address the unique challenges and potential opportunities in agriculture, rural development, and allied sectors in eastern India.

It aims to create a comprehensive state-level plan by studying these dynamics in depth.

Recognising BAU's excellence in research and specialised expertise, NITI Aayog has entrusted the university with this critical responsibility.

The project will analyse key regional issues, evaluate the performance of existing regional programmes, and set realistic targets for development.

Based on these findings, it will outline the necessary interventions to achieve these goals. The ultimate aim is to transform the eastern region into a growth engine, aligning with the vision of a 'Viksit Bharat.'

Speaking on the occasion on Saturday, Dr. D.R. Singh, Vice-Chancellor of BAU, said, “This designation is a matter of immense pride and responsibility for us. We are committed to utilising all our expertise and resources to make this initiative effective and sustainable.”

Mission Purvodaya is designed to bring structural reforms in agriculture and rural development while addressing regional disparities. It is expected to catalyse growth, enhance livelihoods, and unlock the untapped potential of eastern India.

Through this ambitious project, BAU aims to collaborate with various stakeholders, including state governments, local institutions, and community organisations, to ensure the successful implementation of the plan.

By focussing on long-term strategies and region-specific solutions, the initiative aspires to contribute significantly to India’s economic growth and rural transformation.

This development further underscores BAU’s pivotal role in shaping the future of agriculture and rural development in eastern India, marking a significant step towards the realisation of India’s developmental aspirations.

