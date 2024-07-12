'Bigg Boss OTT 3’: What Sana Makbul wants to say to Kritika - ‘Talk to my hand or talk to my shoes’

A promo shared by Jio Cinema on Instagram shows Kritika sitting with her husband Armaan and Shivani Kumari, who is known as the “chota akhbaar” of the house for her gossiping, discussing her recent issues with Sana Makbul.

In the clip, Kritika is seen telling Shivani: “Jab main raat ko soti hun na toh din mein jo hua hota hai woh saari baatein yaad aati hain... To Sana Makbul ne kl mujhe yeh baat boli thi na ‘main kaisi lag rahi hun bataun’, tumhe khud samajh nahi aa raha tum kya kar rahe ho mujhse aakar bol rahi ho yeh point mera reh gaya tha (When I go to sleep at night, I remember everything that happened during the day. So, Sana Makbul said to me, ‘How do I look?’ You don’t even understand what you’re doing. I missed this point.”

Shivani then replies: “Chota akhbaar ke paas khabar aa chuki hai toh main khabar pahuncha dungi (Chota akhbaar has received the news, so I will deliver it).”

Going over to where Sana is sitting, Shivani said: “Kritika bhabhi bol rahi thi ki jab tumko khudko samajh main nahi aata main iss ghar main kya kar rahi hun toh tum humko kya bataogi ki main kaisi lag rahi hun (Kritika bhabhi said that when you don’t even understand what you’re doing in this house, how will you tell us how you look?”

An angry Sana then tells Shivani that Kritika has questioned her personality, adding: “Sana Makbul ne Kritika Malik ko bola hai ‘paltu’ (Sana Makbul has called Kritika Malik ‘paltu’).”

Talking about Kritika, Sana is heard telling her friend Vishal Pandey: “I will explain to those who matter. Talk to my hand or talk to my shoes, my shoes are very expensive. Main aesai bolungi: ‘Sorry, talking to me, Please, here.’”

The show airs on JioCinema Premium.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.