'Bigg Boss 18' fame Shrutika Arjun says her favourite Holi delicacy is ‘thandai’

Mumbai, March 14 (IANS) Shrutika Arjun, who gained major eyeballs with her stint in the Salman Khan-hosted reality show “Bigg Boss 18”, recalled her most memorable Holi and also shared that her favourite Holi delicacy is ‘thandai’.

“I am someone who performs Puja every day before leaving the house, no matter what my schedule is or where I am. Even when I’m traveling, I make sure to do it wholeheartedly wherever I’m staying. At home, I personally place flowers for God in the Puja room and perform my rituals,” Shrutika told IANS.

She shared that it gives her a deep sense of peace and strength, setting the tone for her entire day.

“For me, Puja is not limited to a specific occasion—it’s a daily ritual that brings me calm and positivity,” she said.

Shrutika, who was known for her close friendship with “Bigg Boss 18” contestants Chum Darang and Tajinder Bagga, further talked about the delicacies she enjoys on Holi.

“My favorite Holi delicacy would be Thandai. In fact, Baggu (Tajinder Bagga) was so sweet to send me a surprise gift yesterday. I even shared it as my story the day before yesterday. He sent me organic colors made from real flowers, along with Thandai, beautifully packed in a box that had ‘Happy Holi’ written on it.”

“It was such a thoughtful gesture. I was like, ‘Thank you, Baggu—you’ve already brought the festive spirit.’”

Recalling her most memorable Holi, she shared: “My mama would take us to the beach, and on the way, we would excitedly apply colors on everyone we met, even people at traffic signals.”

“Once at the beach, after playing Holi to our heart’s content, we would wash off the colors in the sea, taking a dip and enjoying the waves before heading back. That remains one of my favourite Holi memories,” she stated.

