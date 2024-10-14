Bhuvan Arora, Poojan Chabbra’s ‘Fisaddi’ trailer tells tale of brotherhood, sibling rivalry

Mumbai, Oct 14 (IANS) The makers of “Fisaddi,” starring Bhuvan Arora and Poojan Chabbra, unveiled the trailer, which delves into the relationship of two brothers and sibling rivalry.

“Fisaddi” is set against the vibrant backdrop of college life in Allahabad. It follows the journey of Goldie, a college legend with a larger-than-life persona, and his brother Vimal, who embodies everything Goldie wishes to be.

The trailer also gives a peek into the ups and downs of their relationship along with the other members such as Priyal Mahajan, Rajesh Jais, Gopal Datt, Shabnam Vadhera, Shailja Chaturvedi, and Mukund Pal in pivotal roles.

Bhuvan, who plays the character of Goldie in the series, said: “Portraying Goldie has been an incredible journey for me as an actor. The character’s flaws and insecurities make him deeply relatable, and I believe viewers will find pieces of themselves in both Goldie and Vimal.”

The actor added: “Their relationship captures the essence of sibling love, rivalry, the pressure they face, and the pressure to maintain individuality. The bromance highlighted in the story is a key element and it is a largely untapped emotion. I hope audiences find their journey inspiring and realize that, in the end, it’s the bond we share that defines who we are.”

The two-minute long trailer hints at the close bond between the brothers along with silent tension. Bhuvan’s character Goldie struggles to hold his position as the elder brother, fighting with the uncomfortable reality that Vimal excels where he’s fallen short.

The series takes a look at how brothers can be both rivals and protectors and how growing up sometimes means letting go of the image you’ve carefully crafted for yourself.

Amogh Dusad, Content Head, Amazon MX Player, shared: “Fisaddi beautifully captures the essence of brotherhood in a way that is both relatable and entertaining. The series explores the nuances of rivalry, love, and personal growth, all while capturing the spirit of youth.

“The story focusses on brotherhood, which is a largely untapped emotion and we're certain audiences will relate to it."

