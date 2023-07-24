BHU student alleges sexual harassment, two booked

Varanasi (UP), July 24 (IANS) A girl student of Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has alleged that she was sexually harassed and thrashed by a group of male students inside cyber library in the campus.

Bhelupur ACP Pravin Kumar Singh said that following a complaint by the girl student, Lanka police immediately lodged an FIR against one Saurabh Rai and another unidentified person under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 354 (outraging modesty of woman) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of IPC.

ACP said that the police have started investigating the matter and the teams have been engaged to nab the accused.

In her complaint, the 28 year-student alleged that she studying at the cyber library on Saturday afternoon when Rai and his accomplices reached there and started misbehaving with her. They forced her to leave the library.

She also alleged that when she left the cyber library and was heading towards the central library of the university, Rai and his associates started chasing and abusing her.

Moreover, they caught her by her hands and dragged her towards the central library.

She demanded action against the accused stating that the incident had mentally disturbed her.

Taking cognizance of the complaint, the cops scanned the CCTV footage of the university as part of the probe.

Police said that the accused would be arrested very soon.

