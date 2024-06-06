Bhakhtyar Irani insists his podcast 'Chuddy Buddy' isn't about career, family, or gossip

Mumbai, June 6 (IANS) Actor Bhakhtyar Irani, who has started his podcast 'Chuddy Buddy' shared that the chat show will be full of fun and laughter, and not about career, family, or any gossip.

Bhakhtyar, who was last seen in 'Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal' shared that he came up with the idea of the show with his actor friend Ali Asgar, adding how the whole idea was to have 'fun and nothing serious'.

Talking about the podcast, he said: "There has always been a podcast with one person. 'What do you think your career moves are? You did this, you did that. What do you think about this? What do you think about that?' So there is one mic, one host, and the person giving the interview. Now, different people have different podcasts."

"This is a unique podcast. It's something where they have been given mics; they need to answer, but they also play 'Dumb Charades'. Answer through gestures; find answers through your gestures," said the 'Bigg Boss 3' fame.

He shared that the show doesn't have any scrapbook-style questions.

"We provide situations like how well do people know each other? So, in our show, there is fun and laughter, but not serious moments. Not about career, family, or any gossip," he said.

The 'Maa Exchange' fame actor said: "It is a totally different podcast than the normal podcast. In a 15-minute show, these people are standing for 10 minutes; that's how it is. So, we're looking at friendship in the industry. We have selected celebrities who are friends," he added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Bhakhtyar is known for his work in 'Wagle Ki Duniya-Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey', 'Nach Baliye -- Shriman Vs Shrimati', 'Miley Jab Hum Tum' and 'Badi Door Se Aaye Hain'.

