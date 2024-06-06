Besides historic hat-trick, BJP with 240 seats is well ahead of Cong's previous highest

New Delhi, June 6 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been on a record-setting spree under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with the most exemplary being the return of the BJP-led NDA government for a record third term.

From PM Modi emerging as the most popular global leader to equaling India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru's record of three consecutive terms and the party's undisputed dominance over political rivals, the BJP-led NDA alliance has re-written history in more than one way.

The nation is all set to witness a repeat of history, after 62 years, when Narendra Modi takes oath as the Prime Minister for a record third term.

Another remarkable feature of BJP's historic hat-trick is the staggering number of 240 seats that it fetched in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The data from the Election Commission shows that no party other than the BJP has managed to reach the 232 mark or cross past it in the last 33 years.

The last time a non-BJP party garnered the same number was in 1991, when PV Narasimha Rao-led Congress stormed to power with 232 seats.

The BJP in its three tenures (2014-2024) has seen a tremendous jump in its numbers as well as vote share and recorded its best figures in 2019, when it crossed 300 mark.

In the 2014 LS polls, the party got 282 seats, in 2019, it got 303 and in 2024, it got 240 seats.

Its voting percentage has also been impressive in all three elections, ranging between 30-38 per cent.

